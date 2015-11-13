Spain's children in need
A child runs with a snack in his mouth as he plays with other children at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the...more
Children pose for a photo with masks made by them as homework, while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos,...more
Children attend a program that gives them academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children smile as they do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia,...more
A girl looks at out at a street through a window while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia,...more
Children take a break for a snack and play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near...more
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, touches the head of a child as he attends a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of...more
Spanish volunteer Pepe, 66, looks at a child as he does his homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente...more
Children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Spanish childhood educator Eva Molina, 37, (R) and children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood...more
A Spanish childhood educator (C) distributes snacks to children as they play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the...more
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, smiles as she shows the homework of a child while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the...more
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Next Slideshows
Psychedelic space
The universe in false color imagery.
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Star Wars-themed plane
Japan's All Nippon Airways turns a Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a fantasy for Star Wars fans.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.