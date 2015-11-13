Spain's children in need

Children pose for a photo with masks made by them as homework, while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos,...more

Children pose for a photo with masks made by them as homework, while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. While the country has emerged from recession and become one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, more than one in three children - or 2.6 million - are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to latest EU figures. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close