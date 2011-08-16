Edition:
United Kingdom

Speed on the salt flats

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

RPM Racing's Civic spins out of control during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

RPM Racing's Civic spins out of control during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
1 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Dennis Varni streamliner makes a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Dennis Varni streamliner makes a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Tim Mersereau prepares his 1941 Ford Coup for a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Tim Mersereau prepares his 1941 Ford Coup for a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Fabio Montani of Italy completes a run in his streamliner during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Fabio Montani of Italy completes a run in his streamliner during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Fabio Montani of Italy reacts after completing a run in his streamliner during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Fabio Montani of Italy reacts after completing a run in his streamliner during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Speed by Spectre streamliner passes the five-mile mark on a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Speed by Spectre streamliner passes the five-mile mark on a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Lee Sicilio walks around his Daytona Charger before making his run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Lee Sicilio walks around his Daytona Charger before making his run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Lee Sicilio shows the tattoo that matches his Daytona Charger before making his run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Lee Sicilio shows the tattoo that matches his Daytona Charger before making his run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Blowfish Barracuda makes a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Blowfish Barracuda makes a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
9 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Race fans Chuck Cummings (L) and Bill Flint place plastic pink flamingos in the salt near their viewing area during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Race fans Chuck Cummings (L) and Bill Flint place plastic pink flamingos in the salt near their viewing area during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Munz & Busby roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Munz & Busby roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Neil Drake (L) and his fiancee Holly Chico watch the action from the shade of an SUV during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Neil Drake (L) and his fiancee Holly Chico watch the action from the shade of an SUV during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The 2 Richards Racing roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The 2 Richards Racing roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Jeff Erwin of Seattle, Washington walks to his video camera on the salt during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Jeff Erwin of Seattle, Washington walks to his video camera on the salt during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
14 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Rick Vesco of Vesco Racing prepares before getting in his team's streamliner during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Rick Vesco of Vesco Racing prepares before getting in his team's streamliner during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Bob Jackson works on his modified roadster during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Bob Jackson works on his modified roadster during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Poteet & Main Speed Demon streamliner sets a record for its 408 Miles Per Hour class on a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race, on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Poteet & Main Speed Demon streamliner sets a record for its 408 Miles Per Hour class on a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race, on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
17 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The temperature nears 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The temperature nears 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
18 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Rick Vesco of Vesco Racing sits in the cockpit of his team's streamliner before making a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Rick Vesco of Vesco Racing sits in the cockpit of his team's streamliner before making a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
19 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Jerry Strode deploys the chute on his Thunderbird race car during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Jerry Strode deploys the chute on his Thunderbird race car during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Kayla Madsen, 8, hula-hoops on the salt during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Kayla Madsen, 8, hula-hoops on the salt during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
21 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Scout jumps on her owner's legs, Jim Mosher, as Mosher's motorcycle is being inspected during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Scout jumps on her owner's legs, Jim Mosher, as Mosher's motorcycle is being inspected during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
22 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Jeannie Pflum makes a run on the Butler, Pflum & Wagner motorcycle during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Jeannie Pflum makes a run on the Butler, Pflum & Wagner motorcycle during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
23 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Monique Sache of Vancouver, Canada photographs race cars during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Monique Sache of Vancouver, Canada photographs race cars during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
24 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Blowfish Barracuda car makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

The Blowfish Barracuda car makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
25 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Race inspectors look over the Spirit of the Lakes' modified race car during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Race inspectors look over the Spirit of the Lakes' modified race car during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
26 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Spectators use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek, on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Spectators use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek, on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
27 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Volk Brothers & Nish's roadster race car completes a run during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Volk Brothers & Nish's roadster race car completes a run during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
28 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Larry Whiteley rides his custom bicycle on the salt during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Larry Whiteley rides his custom bicycle on the salt during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
29 / 30
Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Spectators look at race cars being inspected during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

Spectators look at race cars being inspected during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
30 / 30

Speed on the salt flats

Speed on the salt flats Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Glacial view

Glacial view
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Lady Gaga at halftime

All Collections

Lady Gaga at halftime

3:16am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »