Spieth wins Masters
Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. puts the traditional green jacket on compatriot Jordan Spieth after Spieth won the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. grins as he wears his Champion's green jacket on the putting green after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his father Shawn as his mother Chris looks on after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. reacts on the 18th green after sinking his putt to win the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rory Mcilroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 13th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks on the 11th green before putting under the leaderboard showing him at 18 under-par during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the rough on the tenth fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Justin Rose of England hits his second shot from behind a tree on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to his missed putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his second shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the seventh hole after going into the crowd during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ian Poulter of Britain reacts after hitting off the fourth tee during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits on the first fairway from behind a tree during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Masters grounds crews use the headlights on their mowers as they prepare the course in the early morning hours before the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates a long birdie putt on the 16th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Casey of Britain runs past a bird as he makes his way to the 13th green during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. (top) helps Paul Casey of Great Britain look for his ball in the bushes off the 13th fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits off the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Paul Casey of Britain chips from the rough on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after hitting his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Keegan Bradley of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Golf patrons watch the main Masters scoreboard as workers perform updates during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
