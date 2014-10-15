Edition:
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. Humor and silly puns are being used as the latest weapons in the fight against extreme militants who now control large swathes of Iraqi territories. Playing on the words Kalifa (Caliphate) and Kurafa (myths or superstitions), the new Iraqi comedy show 'Dawlat al-Khurafa' (State of Myths), began airing on Iraqi state television early this month. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. Humor and silly puns are being used as the latest weapons in the fight against extreme militants who now control large swathes of Iraqi territories. Playing on the words Kalifa (Caliphate) and Kurafa (myths or superstitions), the new Iraqi comedy show 'Dawlat al-Khurafa' (State of Myths), began airing on Iraqi state television early this month. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Director Ali al-Qassim (L) is seen during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

