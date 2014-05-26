Sport: Best of the week
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts an acrobatic shot on goal during their Champions League final soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring a penalty against Atletico Madrid during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in the their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Huge screens displaying the words "La Decima" (The Tenth) and replicas of Real Madrid's Champions League trophies are seen in the pitch of Santiago Bernabeu stadium before a victory ceremony in Madrid May 25, 2014. Real Madrid won its 10th Champions...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany reacts after winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014. Rosberg won the showcase Monaco Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday to snatch back the Formula One world championship...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany sprays champagne after winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts on the podium after taking the second place in the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Ireland's James McClean (front) is challenged by Turkey's Ahmet Ilhan Ozek during their international friendly soccer match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People play football in Kabul May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kenya's Silas Kiplagat is seen in a slow exposure photograph as he runs alone in the men's 4x1500 metres relay as the Kenyan team went on to win and set a new world record in the event during the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas,...more
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves to Katarzyna Piter of Poland during their women's singles match, at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski (L) looks on as his team mate Maxim Chudinov scuffles with Finland's Tommi Huntala (2nd R) during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship final game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 25, 2014. ...more
Japan's Michael Leitch (R) is tackled by Hong Kong's Alexander McQueen during their rugby final match of the Asian Five Nations 2014 at the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo May 25, 2014. REUTERS
Kenya's Ferguson Rotich Cheruiyot (L) and Alfred Kipketer embrace after Kenya won the men's 4x800 metres relay event during the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis (L) and Real Madrid's Isco (R) challenge for the ball during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's national soccer team player Wayne Rooney speaks with his son, Kai, after a training session in Almancil, near Faro May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
