Pictures | Mon Jun 9, 2014 | 6:10pm BST

Sport: Best of the week

Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, June 09, 2014
Neymar of Brazil reacts during an international friendly soccer match against Panama ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Goiania June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, June 09, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, June 09, 2014
Australia's Nick Cummins (C) scores a try against France during their international rugby union match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Monday, June 09, 2014
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer (L) fights for the ball with Czech Republic's Vaclav Prochazka during their international friendly soccer match in Olomouc June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, June 09, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia climbs on the tribune as she celebrates after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, June 09, 2014
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, June 09, 2014
England's Gary Cahill (C) heads the ball with help from teammate Phil Jagielka away from Honduras' Carlo Costly during an international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 09, 2014
Mexico's national soccer head coach Miguel Herrera (L) talks to players during a training session in Santos prior to the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, June 09, 2014
Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, June 09, 2014
France' s Olivier Giroud controls the ball during their friendly soccer match against Jamaica at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, June 09, 2014
Cristie Kerr of the U.S. tees off the third tee during the final round of the Manulife Financial LPGA Classic women's golf tournament at the Grey Silo course in Waterloo, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 09, 2014
Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. Commissioner who placed second is at right. Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner California Chrome who finished fourth is at back center (obscured) and Wicked Strong with Jockey Rajiv Maragh is at left . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, June 09, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, June 09, 2014
England's Phil Jones (L) battles Ecuador's Enner Valencia during an international friendly soccer match, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Miami June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 09, 2014
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, June 09, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his body during his men's singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, June 09, 2014
Mexico's Raul Jimenez (R) battles for the ball against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Toni Sunjic during the first half of their international friendly soccer match at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, June 09, 2014
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, June 09, 2014
Participants paddle dragon boats during a competition amid heavy rainfall to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Tongren, Guizhou province June 2, 2014. The festival is commemorated in memory of Chinese patriotic poet Qu Yuan, who drowned himself on the day in 277 B.C. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, June 09, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter (R) fights for a rebound with Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 09, 2014
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, June 09, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the women's singles final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, June 09, 2014
