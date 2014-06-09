Sport: Best of the week

Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. Commissioner who placed second is at right. Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner California Chrome who...more

Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. Commissioner who placed second is at right. Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner California Chrome who finished fourth is at back center (obscured) and Wicked Strong with Jockey Rajiv Maragh is at left . REUTERS/Mike Segar

