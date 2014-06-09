Sport: Best of the week
Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Neymar of Brazil reacts during an international friendly soccer match against Panama ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Goiania June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014....more
Australia's Nick Cummins (C) scores a try against France during their international rugby union match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer (L) fights for the ball with Czech Republic's Vaclav Prochazka during their international friendly soccer match in Olomouc June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Maria Sharapova of Russia climbs on the tribune as she celebrates after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014....more
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
England's Gary Cahill (C) heads the ball with help from teammate Phil Jagielka away from Honduras' Carlo Costly during an international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Mexico's national soccer head coach Miguel Herrera (L) talks to players during a training session in Santos prior to the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
France' s Olivier Giroud controls the ball during their friendly soccer match against Jamaica at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Cristie Kerr of the U.S. tees off the third tee during the final round of the Manulife Financial LPGA Classic women's golf tournament at the Grey Silo course in Waterloo, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. Commissioner who placed second is at right. Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner California Chrome who...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England's Phil Jones (L) battles Ecuador's Enner Valencia during an international friendly soccer match, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Miami June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his body during his men's singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mexico's Raul Jimenez (R) battles for the ball against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Toni Sunjic during the first half of their international friendly soccer match at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Participants paddle dragon boats during a competition amid heavy rainfall to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Tongren, Guizhou province June 2, 2014. The festival is commemorated in memory of Chinese patriotic poet Qu Yuan, who drowned himself...more
San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter (R) fights for a rebound with Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the women's singles final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014....more
