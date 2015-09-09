Edition:
Sporty seniors

A senior Israeli swims as he takes part in sports games for people over 65 years old, organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in the sports event in Tel Aviv, which included categories such as swimming, weight-lifting, shot put and running. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A senior Israeli competes in the shot put competition in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ester Lavon smiles in between swims in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Senior Israelis play table tennis in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Yehoshua Polombo, 92, lifts weights in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Senior Israelis chat and warm up before a running session in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis take part in sport games for people over 65 years old in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Israel Zelinker rests after competing in weight lifting in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Senior Israelis swim as they take part in games for people over 65 years old in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A senior Israeli stands next to the pool in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Senior Israelis chat before taking part in games for people over 65 years old in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Itzhak Zak, 82, wears his medals after winning several swimming events in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A senior Israeli cheers as others take part in games in Tel Aviv September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

