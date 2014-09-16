Edition:
Spotted at London Fashion Week

Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Wearing a "Yes" badge and a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood gestures backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Singer Rita Ora (L) and musician Paul McCartney attend the presentation of the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Rita Ora (L) and musician Paul McCartney attend the presentation of the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Designer Paul Smith is seen backstage before his Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Designer Paul Smith is seen backstage before his Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Model Alexa Chung poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Alexa Chung poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Pictures