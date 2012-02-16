Edition:
Spotted at NY Fashion Week

<p>Socialite Tinsley Mortimer looks at a model presenting a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen sit in the front row during the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso watch a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Alba watches the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>(L-R) Ivanka Trump, actress Kristin Cavallari, a guest, Mary Alice Stephenson and TV personality Star Jones look on during a presentation of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actor Stanley Tucci watches the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actress Ahna O'Reilly attends the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>Actors Kelley Rutherford and Matthew Settle arrive for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actress and model Stacy Keibler attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>Arianna Huffington, editor in chief of Huffington Post, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actress Molly Sims, who is five months pregnant, arrives for the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actress and musician Taylor Momsen attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Actress Renee Zellweger watches a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Kristin Chenoweth greets designer Naeem Khan before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Tennis player Maria Sharapova arrives for the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Style editor of the "Today Show", Bobbie Thomas, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actresses Allie Gonino and Alexandra Chando (R) pose for a photograph before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Model Petra Nemcova poses before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Barry Diller, chairman of IAC, broadcast journalist Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Television host Maria Menounos presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Sportscaster Erin Andrews and actress Angela Simmons pose for photographs before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>(L-R) Actress Kristin Cavallari, designer Dennis Basso and actress Joan Rivers pose for photographs backstage before a showing of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Actress Kelly Osborne arrives for the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty (L), Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Universe Leila Lopes of Angola pose before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Kellan Lutz arrives before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Tyson Beckford arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima and designer Donna Karen are seen before the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

