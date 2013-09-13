Spotted at NY Fashion Week
Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara and Naomie Harris talk before the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2014 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
From L-R: Photographer Terry Richardson, an unidentified woman, rapper Kanye West and singer Miguel watch the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Solange Knowles arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rita Ora presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue editor Anna Wintour sits with Maria Sharapova and Alicia Keys before a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Courtney Love and a guest watch the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Christina Hendricks answers questions before a presentation of Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys watches a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kelly Osbourne and her fiance Matthew Mosshart watch models present creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour departs after a presentation of theTommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maria Sharapova stands on the runway before watching a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stacy Keibler (3rd L) and actresses Molly Sims (C) and Taylor Momsen (5th L) watch a presentation of the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bella Thorne (L) and Alexandra Daddario react to a picture on a cell phone before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
