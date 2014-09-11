Spotted at NYFW
Anna Wintour and David Beckham watch as a model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus walks with designer Jeremy Scott after a presentation of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nicki Minaj departs the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham takes photos as a model presents a creation from the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zosia Mamet smiles as she watches a presentation of Rebecca Minkoff's Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britney Spears stands on stage after presenting The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber takes his shirt off as he and model Lara Stone introduce an act during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paris Hilton talks during an interview before a presentation of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fran Lebowitz , Whoopi Goldberg and her granddaughter Jerzey Dean wait for their car following the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Donatella Versace smiles on the runway after the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Diane von Furstenberg acknowledges the crowd following her Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nicki Minaj performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Michael Kors acknowledges the crowd during his Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
