Pictures | Thu Sep 11, 2014 | 4:02pm BST

Spotted at NYFW

Anna Wintour and David Beckham watch as a model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Miley Cyrus walks with designer Jeremy Scott after a presentation of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Nicki Minaj departs the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham takes photos as a model presents a creation from the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Actress Zosia Mamet smiles as she watches a presentation of Rebecca Minkoff's Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Britney Spears stands on stage after presenting The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Justin Bieber takes his shirt off as he and model Lara Stone introduce an act during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Paris Hilton talks during an interview before a presentation of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Fran Lebowitz , Whoopi Goldberg and her granddaughter Jerzey Dean wait for their car following the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Designer Donatella Versace smiles on the runway after the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Designer Diane von Furstenberg acknowledges the crowd following her Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Designer Michael Kors acknowledges the crowd during his Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, September 11, 2014
