Spotted at Sundance
Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza of the film "Don Jon's Addiction" pose during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza of the film "Don Jon's Addiction" pose during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan from the movie "Mud" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan from the movie "Mud" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael C. Hall stands on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael C. Hall stands on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Guy Pearce waits to enter a venue on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Guy Pearce waits to enter a venue on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman talks to the media at the premiere of the film "Stoker" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Nicole Kidman talks to the media at the premiere of the film "Stoker" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
James Franco walks through a group of fans on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Franco walks through a group of fans on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Felicity Jones arrives for the premiere of the film "Breathe In" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Felicity Jones arrives for the premiere of the film "Breathe In" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Alicia Keys makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Daniel Radcliffe is interviewed at the premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Radcliffe is interviewed at the premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Casey Affleck walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Casey Affleck walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Directors Jeffrey Friedman (5th R back row) and Rob Epstein (2nd R) arrive with cast members for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Directors Jeffrey Friedman (5th R back row) and Rob Epstein (2nd R) arrive with cast members for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara walks down Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sebastian Junger, the director of the film "Which Way Is The Front Line From Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sebastian Junger, the director of the film "Which Way Is The Front Line From Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Naomi Watts signs autographs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Naomi Watts signs autographs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Evan Rachel Wood from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" looks on during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Evan Rachel Wood from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" looks on during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Bell and Mamie Gummer greet each other as they arrive with Director Liz Garcia and Joshua Harto for the premiere of the film "The Lifeguard" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Kristen Bell and Mamie Gummer greet each other as they arrive with Director Liz Garcia and Joshua Harto for the premiere of the film "The Lifeguard" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert Redford speaks before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Redford speaks before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Hudson makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jennifer Hudson makes her way along Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ron Livingston arrives for the premiere of the film "Touchy Feely" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ron Livingston arrives for the premiere of the film "Touchy Feely" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of the film "Lovelace" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks arrive for the premiere of the documentary "Sound City" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks arrive for the premiere of the documentary "Sound City" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bill Pullman applauds before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bill Pullman applauds before the premiere of "May in the Summer" during the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anita Hill, the subject of the film "Anita" poses for a photo during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anita Hill, the subject of the film "Anita" poses for a photo during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" smiles during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" smiles during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Paris Haute Couture
Highlights from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris.
Berlin Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin Fashion Week.
Golden Globe winners
The Golden Globe winners and their statues.
MORE IN PICTURES
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.