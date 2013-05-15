Edition:
Spotting sun dogs

<p>A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A boy looks up at an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. The rare halo around the sun is caused by the refraction of sunlight by small ice crystal in the atmosphere. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A boy looks up at an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. The rare halo around the sun is caused by the refraction of sunlight by small ice crystal in the atmosphere. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A man takes a photograph of an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man takes a photograph of an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is pictured in the sky above Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is pictured in the sky above Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Workers repair a building damaged by Superstorm Sandy underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers repair a building damaged by Superstorm Sandy underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photos