Spring has sprung
A couple kiss while they picnic in Golden Square in central London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People enjoy the sunshine in Parliament Sqaure in London, England April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People soak up the sunshine in Golden Square in central London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People crowd Golden Square ona sunny spring day in central London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the centre of Vienna, Austria April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People enjoy a sunny and warm spring day at the Parc de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, France April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman reads a book as she enjoys a sunny and warm spring day at the Parc de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, France April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People enjoy a sunny and warm spring day at the Parc de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, France April 13, 2015. I REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People eat their lunch next to a fountain near Paddington Station in London April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People relax in the Mauer Park during a sunny spring day in Berlin, Germany April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Flowers are seen in bloom as woman bikes by Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A jogger enjoys a run near the Eiffel Tower on a warm and sunny day in Paris, France April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Women relax on deckchairs during hazy sunshine in Hyde Park in central London April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People enjoy the sunny spring weather at the English Garden in downtown Munich, Germany April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Tourists enjoy a warm and sunny spring day at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman takes photographs of a blossoming tree on a sunny spring day in Vienna, Austria April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Next Slideshows
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol
Cherry Blossoms bloom in Washington DC commemorating Japan's 1912 gift of cherry trees to the capital.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology during the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
MORE IN PICTURES
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.