Mon Apr 28, 2014

Spring in the city

<p>A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, April 28, 2014

A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, April 28, 2014

A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, April 28, 2014

A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 28, 2014

A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, April 28, 2014

A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

