Spring is blossoming
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
