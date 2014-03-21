Spring is here
A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
