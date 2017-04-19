Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
A woman leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A sign recording the temperature of the water in the Serpentine Lake hangs in the Serpentine Swimming Club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man showers after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People enter the Serpentine swimming club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A dog watches people swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man dries himself after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
