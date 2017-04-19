Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 19, 2017 | 5:15pm BST

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

A woman leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A woman leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 18
People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 18
A sign recording the temperature of the water in the Serpentine Lake hangs in the Serpentine Swimming Club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A sign recording the temperature of the water in the Serpentine Lake hangs in the Serpentine Swimming Club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A sign recording the temperature of the water in the Serpentine Lake hangs in the Serpentine Swimming Club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 18
A man showers after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man showers after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man showers after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 18
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 18
A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 18
People enter the Serpentine swimming club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People enter the Serpentine swimming club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
People enter the Serpentine swimming club changing rooms in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 18
A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A woman prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 18
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 18
A dog watches people swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A dog watches people swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A dog watches people swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 18
A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 18
A woman swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A woman swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 18
A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man prepares to swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 18
A man dries himself after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man dries himself after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man dries himself after swimming in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 18
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man swims in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 18
A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 18
People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
People swim in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 18
A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A man leaves the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

Next Slideshows

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training...

19 Apr 2017
Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

19 Apr 2017
Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

19 Apr 2017
Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

18 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast