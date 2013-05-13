Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

A view shows the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" building in Paris March 20, 2013. Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with the city hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors can freely view 30 painters and sculptors in the throes of the creative process. The artists, who have travelled from as far away as Japan and the United States to set up in the former illegal squat, say a plan to reduce the number of permanent workshops in order to have more artists move through will kill the family spirit of the site, now leased and legal for several years. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen