Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"
Gaspard Delanoe, French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses in front of the door of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view shows the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" building in Paris March 20, 2013. Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with the city hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where...more
(Top row, L-R) Artists Andrea Volpi, Lugi De La Feria, Zofia Blazko, Melissa Streicher, Aline Ivars, Geraldine Moreau, KA and (bottom row, L-R) Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, Sifat , Eve Tesorio pose during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in...more
A view of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat"during the inauguration of its new facade in Paris May 8, 2013. The banner reads as "Together, Not perfect, Just ourselves". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
(From L-R) Artists Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, KA, Zofia Blazko, Isabel Loyer are seen during lunch at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Paint brushes and a painting palette are pictured in the workshop of French artist Melissa Streicher, at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Italian artist Lugi De la Feria works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of painted frescoes along the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French plastic artist Isabelle "I'm Arty" works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Japanese artist Mariko Saito paints in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French artist Francesco works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Materials are pictured in the workshop of Italian artist Lugi De la Feria at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French artist Maitena Barret poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Algerian-Franco artist Slimane Hamadache poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Polish artist Zofia Blazko poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French artist Melissa Streicher works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A painted fresco, inviting visitors to visit the artists who have workshops from the 2nd to the 6th floor, is seen on the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Gaspard Delanoe (C), French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses at the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
