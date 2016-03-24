Srebrenica's haunting legacy
Men lift coffins containing the bodies of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman cries near the coffins of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacr in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85 km (53 mile) march from Nezuk to Srebrenica called the "March of...more
Forensic experts unearth bodily remains found in a mass grave near Zvornik August 26, 2003. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic
Hajra Catic poses under pictures of victims of the genocide in Tuzla, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Fadila Efendic prays near memorial plaques at the Potocari genocide memorial center near Srebrenica, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A girl holding a flower crouches by the side of a road, as she waits with others for a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2014. ...more
Mejra Dzogaz touches the grave of her family member at the Memorial Center in Potocari April 7, 2014. Dzogaz lost her three sons, husband and father in the Srebrenica massacre. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP center near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Workers carry a coffin containing the remains of a victim from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at a morgue in the central Bosnian town of Visoko July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Muslim woman mourns by the coffin of her relative, among 775 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, lined up for a joint burial in Potocari July 11, 2010. Each year, bones are matched to a name and buried in a mass funeral on...more
Bosnian Muslims pray at a mosque in Srebrenica on the first day of Eid al-Adha December 8, 2008. Muslim survivors of the Srebrenica massacre in which Serb forces killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys, gathered in their deserted town to celebrate Eid...more
A Bosnian checks candidates' lists before voting at a polling station in Potocari near Srebrenica in the Serb controlled part of the country October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A forensic expert from the ICMP (International Commission for Missing Persons) explains his work to EUFOR peacekeepers visiting a mass grave with the remains of Bosnian Muslims June 16, 2008, discovered in the former UN safe-zone of Srebrenica. ...more
Muslim houses abandoned during Bosnia's 1992-95 war are seen from inside a destroyed house near Srebrenica February 24, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bosnian Muslims write "Welcome to Republic of Bosnia and Hercegovina" at the wall of a war damaged house July 10, 2005 in the village of Gornji Potocari only a few hundred meters from a memorial center for Srebrenica victims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bosnian Muslim women pray in their corner of the new mosque in Srebrenica, rebuilt at the site of destroyed White mosque, July 5, 2002. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A single army boot stands abandoned January 27, 1996 on the site in which 2,000 people are believed to have been killed and buried in eastern Bosnian village of Glogovo Selo, some 16km from Srebrenica. REUTERS/Stringer
International forensic experts examine dozens of bodies in a mass grave in the Serb entity of Pilicer September 18, 1996. The bodies are believed to be some of the 8000 missing persons who fled Srebrenica in July 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
U.N. investigators search April 4 near the place which is believed to contain the bodies of Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serbs forces after the fall of the Srebrenica. REUTERS/Stringer
Stacks of unidentified corpses line the walls of an underground shelter at a Bosnian morgue in Tuzla March 28, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
Group of Bosnian Moslems, refugees from Srebrenica, walk to be transported from eastern Bosnian village of Potocari to Muslim-held Kladanj near Olovo July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslim children refugees on overloaded UNHCR truck March 31, 1993 during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica as part of agreement between Serbs, Muslims and commander of UN peace keeping forces in Bosnia, General Philippe Morillon. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
The crimes of Karadzic
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is found responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.
One year since Germanwings crash
A year has passed since co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew into a French mountainside, killing all 150 on board.
Stuck in Idomeni
Some 12,000 migrants and refugees are stranded in Idomeni, a sprawling complex of tents on the Greek border with Macedonia.
Mourning for Brussels
Global tributes for the victims of the attacks on Brussels airport and metro station.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.