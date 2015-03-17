Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2015 | 8:02pm GMT

St. Patrick's Day

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 20
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 20
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool
Close
11 / 20
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 20
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 20
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Power struggle for Libya

Power struggle for Libya

Next Slideshows

Power struggle for Libya

Power struggle for Libya

Factions fight for control of a splintered Libya.

17 Mar 2015
Church bombings in Pakistan

Church bombings in Pakistan

The Christian community mourns members killed by suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore.

17 Mar 2015
Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar government forces have been battling rebels on the border with China since last month and China has urged Myanmar to "lower the temperature".

17 Mar 2015
Israel's choice

Israel's choice

Israelis head to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election.

17 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures