St. Patrick's Day
Caoimhe Cooburn-Gray poses for a picture on St. Patrick's day in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
Performers ride a float in the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People climb onto statues to watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland. March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants practice their Irish dancing routine before the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People enjoy the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Racegoers kiss as they pose for photographers at Cheltenham. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
The fountain is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the White House in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman attempts to burst a bubble at the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches along the Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his two-year boycott of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, joining in...more
A performer rides a float during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A fan dresses up for St. Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Livepic
A woman takes a photo during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
London in the light
Shafts of light illuminate pedestrians as they pass under a railway bridge in London.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
SeaWorld's killer whales
SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.
Little horse, big medicine
Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.