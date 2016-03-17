Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 6:50pm GMT

St. Patrick's Day

Caoimhe Cooburn-Gray poses for a picture on St. Patrick's day in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Caoimhe Cooburn-Gray poses for a picture on St. Patrick's day in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Caoimhe Cooburn-Gray poses for a picture on St. Patrick's day in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 15
Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
Close
2 / 15
Performers ride a float in the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Performers ride a float in the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Performers ride a float in the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 15
People climb onto statues to watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland. March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People climb onto statues to watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland. March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People climb onto statues to watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland. March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 15
Participants practice their Irish dancing routine before the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Participants practice their Irish dancing routine before the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Participants practice their Irish dancing routine before the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 15
People enjoy the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People enjoy the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People enjoy the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 15
Racegoers kiss as they pose for photographers at Cheltenham. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Racegoers kiss as they pose for photographers at Cheltenham. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Racegoers kiss as they pose for photographers at Cheltenham. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
Close
7 / 15
The fountain is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the White House in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The fountain is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the White House in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
The fountain is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the White House in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 15
A woman attempts to burst a bubble at the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman attempts to burst a bubble at the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman attempts to burst a bubble at the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 15
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches along the Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his two-year boycott of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, joining in the world's largest celebration of Irish heritage after organizers opened the event up to all openly LGBT marchers. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches along the Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his two-year boycott of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, joining in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches along the Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his two-year boycott of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, joining in the world's largest celebration of Irish heritage after organizers opened the event up to all openly LGBT marchers. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 15
A performer rides a float during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A performer rides a float during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A performer rides a float during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 15
A fan dresses up for St. Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Livepic

A fan dresses up for St. Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A fan dresses up for St. Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Livepic
Close
12 / 15
A woman takes a photo during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman takes a photo during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman takes a photo during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 15
People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 15
People watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
London in the light

London in the light

Next Slideshows

London in the light

London in the light

Shafts of light illuminate pedestrians as they pass under a railway bridge in London.

17 Mar 2016
Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

17 Mar 2016
SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.

17 Mar 2016
Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.

16 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures