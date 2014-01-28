Edition:
Stalin's coastal retreat

A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin's Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937.

A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin’s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Visitors visit the billiard room of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

A signboard of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Villa is seen in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

A view of the boardroom of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

Visitor looks on inside a cinema hall of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

People leave a room that houses Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's chess set at Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

The signboard of the restaurant "Stalinskaya dacha" is seen inside the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

A general view of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014.

