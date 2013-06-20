Stampede over Beckham
A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
