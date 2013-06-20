Edition:
Stampede over Beckham

A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Thursday, June 20, 2013

