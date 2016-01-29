Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 5:30pm GMT

Standoff in Oregon

Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step on Thursday of releasing aerial video footage of the shooting of 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who had acted as a spokesman for the occupiers. REUTERS/FBI

Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step on Thursday...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step on Thursday of releasing aerial video footage of the shooting of 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who had acted as a spokesman for the occupiers. REUTERS/FBI
Close
1 / 40
A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The video was shown at a news conference hours after a lawyer for Finicum's family said other evidence may exist that shows the protester was not threatening authorities. Authorities said Finicum was armed when he was killed. Video from a law enforcement aircraft shows him fleeing from authorities in a white truck, nearly striking an officer while trying to evade a police barricade, then barreling into a deep snowbank and exiting the car. REUTERS/FBI

A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The video was shown at a news conference hours after a lawyer for Finicum's family said...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The video was shown at a news conference hours after a lawyer for Finicum's family said other evidence may exist that shows the protester was not threatening authorities. Authorities said Finicum was armed when he was killed. Video from a law enforcement aircraft shows him fleeing from authorities in a white truck, nearly striking an officer while trying to evade a police barricade, then barreling into a deep snowbank and exiting the car. REUTERS/FBI
Close
2 / 40
A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man on the ground had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The grainy footage shows Finicum raising his hands and then turning and flailing his arms. He then lowers his arms to his body and is shot by Oregon State Police troopers, according to the FBI. FBI special agent Greg Bretzing said Finicum can be seen reaching for his jacket pocket, where officers found a handgun. But the lack of focus in the video makes it hard to discern Finicum's precise movements before the shooting. REUTERS/FBI

A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man on the ground had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The grainy footage shows Finicum raising his hands and then turning and flailing...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man on the ground had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The grainy footage shows Finicum raising his hands and then turning and flailing his arms. He then lowers his arms to his body and is shot by Oregon State Police troopers, according to the FBI. FBI special agent Greg Bretzing said Finicum can be seen reaching for his jacket pocket, where officers found a handgun. But the lack of focus in the video makes it hard to discern Finicum's precise movements before the shooting. REUTERS/FBI
Close
3 / 40
Eighteen-year-old Victoria Sharp poses during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Idaho January 27, 2016. Todd Macfarlane, the family attorney of Arizona rancher Robert LaVoy Finicum, who was shot dead by police on January 26 in Oregon, said one of the sources for his view that evidence exists that shows Finicum was not threatening authorities was the version of events from Victoria Sharp, who says she was at the scene and watched Finicum die. Sharp said in an interview with Reuters that Finicum was shot with his gun in his holster and his hands in the air, shouting and walking toward police. Neither state nor federal law enforcement would comment on whether Sharp was at the scene or on her own detailed description. Reuters was not able to independently confirm her version of the events. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Eighteen-year-old Victoria Sharp poses during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Idaho January 27, 2016. Todd Macfarlane, the family attorney of Arizona rancher Robert LaVoy Finicum, who was shot dead by police on January 26 in Oregon, said one...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Eighteen-year-old Victoria Sharp poses during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Idaho January 27, 2016. Todd Macfarlane, the family attorney of Arizona rancher Robert LaVoy Finicum, who was shot dead by police on January 26 in Oregon, said one of the sources for his view that evidence exists that shows Finicum was not threatening authorities was the version of events from Victoria Sharp, who says she was at the scene and watched Finicum die. Sharp said in an interview with Reuters that Finicum was shot with his gun in his holster and his hands in the air, shouting and walking toward police. Neither state nor federal law enforcement would comment on whether Sharp was at the scene or on her own detailed description. Reuters was not able to independently confirm her version of the events. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 40
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 40
Oregon State Troopers set up a new roadblock at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Oregon State Troopers set up a new roadblock at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Oregon State Troopers set up a new roadblock at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
6 / 40
Law enforcement officers are seen on the side of Highway 205 several miles from the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement officers are seen on the side of Highway 205 several miles from the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Law enforcement officers are seen on the side of Highway 205 several miles from the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 40
Law enforcement officers block a road near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement officers block a road near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Law enforcement officers block a road near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 40
Law enforcement personnel stop on a highway near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement personnel stop on a highway near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Law enforcement personnel stop on a highway near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 40
A convoy of law enforcement vehicles drive past members of the media towards the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A convoy of law enforcement vehicles drive past members of the media towards the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A convoy of law enforcement vehicles drive past members of the media towards the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 40
Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
11 / 40
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 40
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
13 / 40
Occupiers sit by a fire at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Occupiers sit by a fire at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Occupiers sit by a fire at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
14 / 40
Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 40
An occupier climbs the stairs of the tower at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An occupier climbs the stairs of the tower at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
An occupier climbs the stairs of the tower at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
16 / 40
Occupier Jon Ritzheimer help supporters Joe Rigney (L) and his wife Amanda Rigney unload firewood at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Occupier Jon Ritzheimer help supporters Joe Rigney (L) and his wife Amanda Rigney unload firewood at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Occupier Jon Ritzheimer help supporters Joe Rigney (L) and his wife Amanda Rigney unload firewood at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
17 / 40
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
18 / 40
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
19 / 40
A Gadsden flag flies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A Gadsden flag flies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A Gadsden flag flies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
20 / 40
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is are attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is are attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is are attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
21 / 40
A FBI agent at the Burns Municipal Airport shakes hands with Joseph Rice, right, of Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A FBI agent at the Burns Municipal Airport shakes hands with Joseph Rice, right, of Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A FBI agent at the Burns Municipal Airport shakes hands with Joseph Rice, right, of Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
22 / 40
Duane Schrock applauds during the Harney County Committee of Safety town hall meeting that was brought together to discuss the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Duane Schrock applauds during the Harney County Committee of Safety town hall meeting that was brought together to discuss the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Duane Schrock applauds during the Harney County Committee of Safety town hall meeting that was brought together to discuss the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
23 / 40
Ammon Bundy (C) meets with supporters and the media at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ammon Bundy (C) meets with supporters and the media at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Ammon Bundy (C) meets with supporters and the media at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
24 / 40
Ammon Bundy (R) meets with Harney County Sheriff David Ward along a road south of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ammon Bundy (R) meets with Harney County Sheriff David Ward along a road south of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Ammon Bundy (R) meets with Harney County Sheriff David Ward along a road south of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
25 / 40
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
26 / 40
Ryan Bundy R) is interviewed by Monte Kingen, 11, for his school paper, The Desert Rat, at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ryan Bundy R) is interviewed by Monte Kingen, 11, for his school paper, The Desert Rat, at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Ryan Bundy R) is interviewed by Monte Kingen, 11, for his school paper, The Desert Rat, at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
27 / 40
A supporter drops off supplies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter drops off supplies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A supporter drops off supplies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
28 / 40
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
29 / 40
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
30 / 40
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
31 / 40
Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
32 / 40
A militiaman carries a knife at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A militiaman carries a knife at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A militiaman carries a knife at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
33 / 40
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
34 / 40
People exit Lincoln Junior High School, which has been closed along with other public schools and some government offices while the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People exit Lincoln Junior High School, which has been closed along with other public schools and some government offices while the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People exit Lincoln Junior High School, which has been closed along with other public schools and some government offices while the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
35 / 40
Self-described Patriot and former U.S. Marine Jon Ritzheimer poses for a picture at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Self-described Patriot and former U.S. Marine Jon Ritzheimer poses for a picture at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Self-described Patriot and former U.S. Marine Jon Ritzheimer poses for a picture at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
36 / 40
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
37 / 40
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
38 / 40
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
39 / 40
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Shadow politics

Shadow politics

Next Slideshows

Shadow politics

Shadow politics

The candidates cast a long shadow on the campaign trail.

29 Jan 2016
Gaza's way of the ninja

Gaza's way of the ninja

Youths, who have been receiving martial arts training decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will get them...

29 Jan 2016
The Zika babies

The Zika babies

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.

29 Jan 2016
GOP debate without Trump

GOP debate without Trump

Trump may have been physically absent from the debate, but his shadow loomed large.

29 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures