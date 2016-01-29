Standoff in Oregon
Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step on Thursday...more
A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The video was shown at a news conference hours after a lawyer for Finicum's family said...more
A law enforcement officer (L) points a weapon at a man on the ground had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The grainy footage shows Finicum raising his hands and then turning and flailing...more
Eighteen-year-old Victoria Sharp poses during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Idaho January 27, 2016. Todd Macfarlane, the family attorney of Arizona rancher Robert LaVoy Finicum, who was shot dead by police on January 26 in Oregon, said one...more
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oregon State Troopers set up a new roadblock at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement officers are seen on the side of Highway 205 several miles from the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement officers block a road near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement personnel stop on a highway near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A convoy of law enforcement vehicles drive past members of the media towards the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9,...more
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Occupiers sit by a fire at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An occupier climbs the stairs of the tower at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Occupier Jon Ritzheimer help supporters Joe Rigney (L) and his wife Amanda Rigney unload firewood at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Gadsden flag flies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is are attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January...more
A FBI agent at the Burns Municipal Airport shakes hands with Joseph Rice, right, of Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more
Duane Schrock applauds during the Harney County Committee of Safety town hall meeting that was brought together to discuss the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy (C) meets with supporters and the media at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy (R) meets with Harney County Sheriff David Ward along a road south of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ryan Bundy R) is interviewed by Monte Kingen, 11, for his school paper, The Desert Rat, at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter drops off supplies at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A militiaman carries a knife at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People exit Lincoln Junior High School, which has been closed along with other public schools and some government offices while the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Self-described Patriot and former U.S. Marine Jon Ritzheimer poses for a picture at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
