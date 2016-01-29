Standoff in Oregon

Eighteen-year-old Victoria Sharp poses during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Idaho January 27, 2016. Todd Macfarlane, the family attorney of Arizona rancher Robert LaVoy Finicum, who was shot dead by police on January 26 in Oregon, said one of the sources for his view that evidence exists that shows Finicum was not threatening authorities was the version of events from Victoria Sharp, who says she was at the scene and watched Finicum die. Sharp said in an interview with Reuters that Finicum was shot with his gun in his holster and his hands in the air, shouting and walking toward police. Neither state nor federal law enforcement would comment on whether Sharp was at the scene or on her own detailed description. Reuters was not able to independently confirm her version of the events. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

