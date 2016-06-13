Edition:
United Kingdom

Stanford's rape case

Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Paul Harrison holds a sign that reads: "Rape is rape", during the Wacky Walk portion of the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Paul Harrison holds a sign that reads: "Rape is rape", during the Wacky Walk portion of the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 11
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A hand-made sign referencing consent in relation to sexual assault lays on the ground at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A hand-made sign referencing consent in relation to sexual assault lays on the ground at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
2 / 11
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Protesters hold signs to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus in the wake of the national attention brought by the Stanford rape case at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Protesters hold signs to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus in the wake of the national attention brought by the Stanford rape case at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
3 / 11
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 11
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Activists deliver boxes of signed petitions to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Activists deliver boxes of signed petitions to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 11
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 11
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Joanna Shell, a sexual assault survivor, speaks to members of the media during a delivery of petition to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Joanna Shell, a sexual assault survivor, speaks to members of the media during a delivery of petition to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 11
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 11
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Michele Landis Dauber, a law professor at Stanford University, speaks to members of the media during a petition delivery calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Michele Landis Dauber, a law professor at Stanford University, speaks to members of the media during a petition delivery calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 11
Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTA CLARA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo taken January 18, 2015. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo taken January 18, 2015. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 11
Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTA CLARA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman in January 2015 is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo released on June 7, 2016. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman in January 2015 is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo released on June 7, 2016. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 11

Stanford's rape case

Stanford's rape case Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Pride in the wake of Orlando

Pride in the wake of Orlando
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »