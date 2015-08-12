Star-spangled Havana
Psychologist Aliuska Garcia, 26, poses for a photo at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman who did not give her name sits with her son to watch the sunset in Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Yeilin Limoma, 16, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dianet Tamayo, 10, (L), poses for a photo with Carolina Fernanda Alvarez, 5, at the doorstep of her home in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Aylen Hernandez (C), 23, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fisherman Rene Lopez, 29, fishes at the canal of Havana's bay in Havana, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban woman waits for costumers in her private cafeteria, while wearing a scarf with the colors of the U.S. flag, in Havana April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Street seller Orlando Hernandez, 38, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The shoes of a woman who did not give her name are pictured on the street in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancing teacher Yeni Acosta, 19, sits on the sidewalk as he chats on his mobile phone in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yasiel, 28, wearing a shirt with the U.S flag, stands on a street in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Hotel worker Yaneici Rodriguez, 22, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Construction worker Norlan Enrique, 36, poses for a photo in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman wearing the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Next Slideshows
Selfie stick rising
Love them or hate them, selfie sticks are often behind the camera.
The odd one out
Dare to be different. A look at standing out in a crowd.
Jumping the gun
The Saudi tradition of firing rifles at one's own feet in celebration.
Video gamers battle for millions
Teams of gamers playing characters ranging from wizards to monsters battle for the $18 million prize pool at the Dota 2 International 2015 tournament in...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.