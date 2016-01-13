Star-spangled Havana
Psychologist Aliuska Garcia, 26, poses for a photo at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman who did not give her name sits with her son to watch the sunset in Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Yeilin Limoma, 16, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dianet Tamayo, 10, (L), poses for a photo with Carolina Fernanda Alvarez, 5, at the doorstep of her home in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Aylen Hernandez (C), 23, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fisherman Rene Lopez, 29, fishes at the canal of Havana's bay in Havana, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban woman waits for costumers in her private cafeteria, while wearing a scarf with the colors of the U.S. flag, in Havana April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Street seller Orlando Hernandez, 38, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The shoes of a woman who did not give her name are pictured on the street in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancing teacher Yeni Acosta, 19, sits on the sidewalk as he chats on his mobile phone in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yasiel, 28, wearing a shirt with the U.S flag, stands on a street in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Hotel worker Yaneici Rodriguez, 22, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Construction worker Norlan Enrique, 36, poses for a photo in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman wearing the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
