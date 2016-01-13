Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 13, 2016 | 3:05am GMT

Star-spangled Havana

Psychologist Aliuska Garcia, 26, poses for a photo at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Psychologist Aliuska Garcia, 26, poses for a photo at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Psychologist Aliuska Garcia, 26, poses for a photo at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 20
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 20
A woman who did not give her name sits with her son to watch the sunset in Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman who did not give her name sits with her son to watch the sunset in Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A woman who did not give her name sits with her son to watch the sunset in Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 20
Student Yeilin Limoma, 16, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Student Yeilin Limoma, 16, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Student Yeilin Limoma, 16, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
Dianet Tamayo, 10, (L), poses for a photo with Carolina Fernanda Alvarez, 5, at the doorstep of her home in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dianet Tamayo, 10, (L), poses for a photo with Carolina Fernanda Alvarez, 5, at the doorstep of her home in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Dianet Tamayo, 10, (L), poses for a photo with Carolina Fernanda Alvarez, 5, at the doorstep of her home in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 20
Aylen Hernandez (C), 23, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Aylen Hernandez (C), 23, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Aylen Hernandez (C), 23, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 20
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 20
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 20
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Fisherman Rene Lopez, 29, fishes at the canal of Havana's bay in Havana, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Fisherman Rene Lopez, 29, fishes at the canal of Havana's bay in Havana, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Fisherman Rene Lopez, 29, fishes at the canal of Havana's bay in Havana, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 20
A Cuban woman waits for costumers in her private cafeteria, while wearing a scarf with the colors of the U.S. flag, in Havana April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Cuban woman waits for costumers in her private cafeteria, while wearing a scarf with the colors of the U.S. flag, in Havana April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A Cuban woman waits for costumers in her private cafeteria, while wearing a scarf with the colors of the U.S. flag, in Havana April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Street seller Orlando Hernandez, 38, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Street seller Orlando Hernandez, 38, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Street seller Orlando Hernandez, 38, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 20
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 20
The shoes of a woman who did not give her name are pictured on the street in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The shoes of a woman who did not give her name are pictured on the street in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
The shoes of a woman who did not give her name are pictured on the street in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 20
Dancing teacher Yeni Acosta, 19, sits on the sidewalk as he chats on his mobile phone in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancing teacher Yeni Acosta, 19, sits on the sidewalk as he chats on his mobile phone in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Dancing teacher Yeni Acosta, 19, sits on the sidewalk as he chats on his mobile phone in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 20
Yasiel, 28, wearing a shirt with the U.S flag, stands on a street in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Yasiel, 28, wearing a shirt with the U.S flag, stands on a street in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Yasiel, 28, wearing a shirt with the U.S flag, stands on a street in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
16 / 20
Hotel worker Yaneici Rodriguez, 22, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Hotel worker Yaneici Rodriguez, 22, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Hotel worker Yaneici Rodriguez, 22, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 20
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 20
Construction worker Norlan Enrique, 36, poses for a photo in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Construction worker Norlan Enrique, 36, poses for a photo in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Construction worker Norlan Enrique, 36, poses for a photo in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 20
A woman wearing the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A woman wearing the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A woman wearing the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Next Slideshows

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

12 Jan 2016
Playboy Mansion for sale

Playboy Mansion for sale

The Playboy Mansion is being put up for sale for $200 million, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States.

12 Jan 2016
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

11 Jan 2016
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.

09 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures