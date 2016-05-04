Star Wars in real life
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader (L), who is dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he speaks to people dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (R) and a Stormtrooper in a cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, December 3, 2015. Darth...more
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Star Wars Stormtroopers wait for Star Wars Robot R2-D2 (L) to enter the briefing room after U.S. President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington...more
Visitors look at a Yoda plush toy sitting in the business class section during a tour of the "Star Wars"-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2-D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. The aircraft was opened to...more
Policemen detain a person dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca during a regional election near a polling station in Odessa, Ukraine, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ihor Babak
People watch a lightsaber demonstration with the Star Wars character R2-D2 at the Wintercon NY comic and science fiction exposition at the Resort World Casino in the Queens borough of New York December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars waits in line to buy food at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A person dressed as Star Wars character Emperor Palpatine enjoys a cool breeze before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cosplayer, dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars", walks out from a bus to board an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner JA873A named the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya...more
Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers' assistants Kerry Wallace (L) and Victoria Crake pose for photographers, while wearing Darth Vader helmets that have been re-imagined by artists, during a photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland June 24, 2010. The two helmets,...more
Star Wars' characters Darth Vader and a group of stormtroopers cross a street in New York's Times Square in New York October 13, 2005. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts,...more
A street performer dressed as the character Darth Vader from the film 'Star Wars' stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate during snowfall in Berlin, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Enthusiasts, one wearinga Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jeff Gambell (L), dressed as Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, talks to Ellen Smith at the U.S. Post Office in Norwood, Massachusetts May 25, 2007. The U.S. Postal Service released commemorative stamps to mark the 30th anniversary of the release...more
Pacific Division defenseman Brent Burns (88) of the San Jose Sharks wears a Chewbacca mask during the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville January 30, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY...more
A man dressed as a character from the movie "Star Wars" waits for an elevator in the lobby of the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York November 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Stormtroopers take the escalator as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Chanel in Cuba
High fashion arrives in Havana, as Chanel stages a runway show on a main boulevard, inspired by the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba.
Met Costume Gala
Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".
White House correspondents dinner
Celebrities and journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.