Thu Nov 12, 2015

Star Wars-themed plane

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned some of its planes into a fantasy for Star Wars fans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned some of its planes into a fantasy for Star Wars fans.

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned some of its planes into a fantasy for Star Wars fans. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su
All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
