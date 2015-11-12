Star Wars-themed plane

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned...more

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned some of its planes into a fantasy for Star Wars fans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

