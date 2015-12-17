Star Wars: When nature calls
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars exits the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A cosplayer dressed as a Storm Trooper from the Star Wars movie series is pictured in a restroom during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador December 14,...more
Jazz Kopecek from Austria wears his traditional Lederhosen and a Clone Trooper mask as he visits the men's toilets at the Star Wars Convention Europe, in Essen, Germany, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man adjusts his costume as a character from Star Wars in the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series, stand in a bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars enters the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Star Wars mania
Fans rejoice as Star Wars: The Force Awakens begins hitting cinemas worldwide.
Most popular songs of 2015
The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.
Star Wars world premiere
Droids, Jedi and Stormtroopers walk the red carpet for the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.