Stars and stripes over Cuba
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stands with other dignitaries as members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
U.S. Marines, currently stationed in Cuba, stand at the ready for the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yander Zamora
People gather on the wall of the Malecon near the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People gather underneath the seal of the United States of America on a staircase at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Banos
U.S. marines raise the flag at the U.S. embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
(L-R) Retired marines Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East, Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy, and Cpl. Larry Morris present the U.S. flag to Marines currently stationed in Cuba, during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana,...more
People gather near flagpoles with a single Cuban flag next to the U.S. embassy (not pictured) during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
The flags of the United States and Cuba are placed beside the seal of the United States and near a photograph of U.S. President Barack Obama in the entrance hall of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Retired U.S. Marines Cpl. Larry Morri (2nd L), Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy (3rd L) and Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East (2nd R) walk while being escorted by U.S. Marines at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Cuban residents living next to the U.S. embassy look out of a window underneath the Cuban and U.S. flags in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag while being watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People take pictures after the U.S. flag was raised at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Women fan themselves with fans in the colors of U.S. flag as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Poet Richard Blanco reads a poem during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Workers pose with the seal of The United States of America before placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The name "Embassy of the United States of America" is seen above the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Workers clean the seal of the United States of America after placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A woman holds a Cuban flag while standing with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) watches as U.S. Marines carry the U.S. flag during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
A man takes a "selfie" while wearing a shirt with the U.S. flag outside the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a classic U.S. car while walking through Old Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand along the Malecon outside the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The U.S. flag flies next to the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
