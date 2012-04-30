Edition:
Stars descend on Washington

Monday, April 30, 2012

Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (C) and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (C) and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, April 30, 2012

George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, April 30, 2012

Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent Caren Bohan (C) watches at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent Caren Bohan (C) watches at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, April 30, 2012

President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, April 30, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, April 30, 2012

Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 30, 2012

Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012.

Monday, April 30, 2012

Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Stars descend on Washington

