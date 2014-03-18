Stars on the Walk of Fame
Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Muppet character Sweetums holds a commemorative plaque as he lies beside the newly unveiled Muppets star with (L-R) Animal, Pepe, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and Gonzo and bottom row Kermit and Walter. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Muppet character Sweetums holds a commemorative plaque as he lies beside the newly unveiled Muppets star with (L-R) Animal, Pepe, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and Gonzo and bottom row Kermit and Walter. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A raven named Suge stands on the star of actor John Cusack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A raven named Suge stands on the star of actor John Cusack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The characters of Homer (R) and Bart Simpson pose by the star of Matt Groening, creator of "The Simpsons." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The characters of Homer (R) and Bart Simpson pose by the star of Matt Groening, creator of "The Simpsons." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy pose for photographers with their joint stars. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy pose for photographers with their joint stars. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Singer Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Slash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Slash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor James Franco (L) poses with his newly unveiled star with actor Seth Rogen. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor James Franco (L) poses with his newly unveiled star with actor Seth Rogen. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actor Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
CSI actress Marg Helgenberger. REUTERS/David McNew
CSI actress Marg Helgenberger. REUTERS/David McNew
Actor Hugh Jackman kisses his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his star. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actor Hugh Jackman kisses his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his star. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mariska Hargitay (3rd R) with actors (L-R) Kate Flannery, Maria Bello, Blair Underwood, Debra Messing, Danny Pino and Hilary Swank after unveiling her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mariska Hargitay (3rd R) with actors (L-R) Kate Flannery, Maria Bello, Blair Underwood, Debra Messing, Danny Pino and Hilary Swank after unveiling her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/David McNew
Backstreet Boys (from L counterclockwise) Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Backstreet Boys (from L counterclockwise) Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Screenwriter Ryan Murphy (L) kisses actress Jane Lynch on the cheek after she receives a star. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Screenwriter Ryan Murphy (L) kisses actress Jane Lynch on the cheek after she receives a star. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Television personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actor Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actress Cheryl Hines. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Cheryl Hines. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer and songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (R) poses with singer Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer and songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (R) poses with singer Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colombian singer Shakira. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colombian singer Shakira. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Magician David Copperfield (C) poses with illusionists Penn (L) and Teller (R) after their star was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Magician David Copperfield (C) poses with illusionists Penn (L) and Teller (R) after their star was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer and songwriter Carole King (L) poses with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth after King's star was unveiled. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer and songwriter Carole King (L) poses with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth after King's star was unveiled. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rick Baker, seven-time Academy Award-winning make-up artist and prosthetic designer poses next to some of the characters he created for the "Men in Black" film series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rick Baker, seven-time Academy Award-winning make-up artist and prosthetic designer poses next to some of the characters he created for the "Men in Black" film series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Neil Diamond. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Neil Diamond. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Designed by L'Wren Scott
Celebrities wearing creations by L'Wren Scott.
L'Wren Scott found dead
The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.
Captain America premiere
The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".
Veronica Mars premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.