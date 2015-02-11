Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 11, 2015 | 4:25pm GMT

Stars pay tribute to Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performs a medley during the taping of Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute concert at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Gary Clark Jr. perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Jamie Foxx sing during the taping. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Pharrell Williams and Ryan Tedder perform Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Ed Sheeran performs I Was Made To Love Her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Jill Scott, Janelle Monae and India.Arie perform As. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Tony Bennett performs For Once In My Life. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
John Legend performs I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Usher performs If It's Magic with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Stevie Wonder performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Ne-Yo and Aisha Morris perform Isn't She Lovely. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams and Jamie Foxx sing during the finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Host LL Cool J speaks during the taping. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Jennifer Hudson performs All In Love Is Fair. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Kenneth Babyface Edmonds and Ariana Grande perform Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Andrea Bocelli performs I Just Called To Say I Love You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Tony Bennett, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande talk after the conclusion of the taping. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Usher performs If It's Magic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
