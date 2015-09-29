Starting new in Germany
Migrants rests at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could...more
Migrant children play basketball at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed a package of measures to help German towns cope with...more
Colourful handprints decorate a window of a childcare facility at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rest at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find...more
Doors to an off-limits area remain closed at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant prays at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly...more
Migrant read documents a at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrant children cross a road at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant looks out of a window at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An ink pad and stamp of the Bedarfserstaufnahmeeinrichtung fuer Fluechtlinge Heidelberg (BEA Patrick-Henry- Village) lies on a table at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in...more
Migrants walk along a corridor at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrant children play outside at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A German soldier (L) prepares a migrant prior to taking his identification photo at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph...more
Fingerprints of a migrant are taken during registration at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Security personnel walk at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rest at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants check a timetable at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rests at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant works in the food distribution area at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rest at a waiting room at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant has an identification photo taken at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Next Slideshows
The struggles of migrant mothers
Migrant mothers make the arduous journey to distant lands in search of a better life for their children.
Water on Mars
Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water flowed on the surface of Mars raising the possibility that the planet could support life.
Obama meets Putin
Obama meets the Russian leader during the U.N. General Assembly.
Surfer dogs
Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.