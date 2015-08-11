Edition:
State of emergency in Ferguson

St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
1 / 25
Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
2 / 25
An anti-police demonstrators screams at a St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
3 / 25
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
4 / 25
Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
5 / 25
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
6 / 25
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
7 / 25
Anti-police demonstrators scream as they march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
8 / 25
St Louis County police officers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
9 / 25
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
10 / 25
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
11 / 25
An anti-police demonstrator marches in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
12 / 25
Police detain a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
13 / 25
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
14 / 25
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assault on officers. The man, Tyrone Harris, was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night as people marked the shooting death one year ago of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
15 / 25
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Dozens of protesters were arrested on Monday afternoon after blocking rush-hour traffic on Interstate 70 a few miles from Ferguson, Missouri, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
16 / 25
A woman cries on the shoulder of a friend after being detained and released after having a seizure while protesting with other demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
17 / 25
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement, who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70, in Earth City, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
18 / 25
A young protester marches in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
19 / 25
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
20 / 25
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
21 / 25
Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol watch as St Louis County Police Department officers process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
22 / 25
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
23 / 25
Protesters march with the Gateway Arch seen in the background in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
24 / 25
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
25 / 25
