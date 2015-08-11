State of emergency in Ferguson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an...more
Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-police demonstrators screams at a St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti-police demonstrators scream as they march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-police demonstrator marches in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police detain a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an...more
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Dozens of protesters were arrested on...more
A woman cries on the shoulder of a friend after being detained and released after having a seizure while protesting with other demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement, who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70, in Earth City, Missouri August 10, 2015....more
A young protester marches in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015....more
Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol watch as St Louis County Police Department officers process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015....more
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015....more
Protesters march with the Gateway Arch seen in the background in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015....more
