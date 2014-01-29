State of the Union
Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry...more
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in...more
Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol...more
Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. ...more
President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol...more
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014....more
First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary...more
First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's...more
Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Living on minimum wage
Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.
Clashes in Ukraine
Our latest photos from the streets of Kiev.
Stalin's coastal retreat
Inside Joseph Stalin's former villa in Sochi.
Singapore - Gateway to Asia
Connected to more than 600 ports in some 120 countries, Singapore is one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, and is often called the gateway to Asia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.