Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 29, 2014 | 2:35pm GMT

State of the Union

<p>Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 21
<p>Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
3 / 21
<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 21
<p>Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 21
<p>Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. ...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
10 / 21
<p>Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
11 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 21
<p>First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014....more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
13 / 21
<p>White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 21
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 21
<p>First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
17 / 21
<p>Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

Next Slideshows

Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.

28 Jan 2014
Clashes in Ukraine

Clashes in Ukraine

Our latest photos from the streets of Kiev.

28 Jan 2014
Stalin's coastal retreat

Stalin's coastal retreat

Inside Joseph Stalin's former villa in Sochi.

28 Jan 2014
Singapore - Gateway to Asia

Singapore - Gateway to Asia

Connected to more than 600 ports in some 120 countries, Singapore is one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, and is often called the gateway to Asia.

28 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast