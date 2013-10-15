Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 6:30pm BST

Stateless in the Dominican

<p>Policiia Ovilsen (top, L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1940, poses outside her home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. A September 23, 2013 court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood, under a constitutional clause declaring all others to be either in the country illegally or "in transit." The decision will effectively strip families of Haitian immigrants like this one, of their Dominican nationality. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Policiia Ovilsen (top, L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1940, poses outside her home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. A September...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Policiia Ovilsen (top, L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1940, poses outside her home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. A September 23, 2013 court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood, under a constitutional clause declaring all others to be either in the country illegally or "in transit." The decision will effectively strip families of Haitian immigrants like this one, of their Dominican nationality. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
1 / 14
<p>Farmer Leguisie Louis (L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, walks past sugar cane with his granddaughter Maxileidy, in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Farmer Leguisie Louis (L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, walks past sugar cane with his granddaughter Maxileidy, in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Farmer Leguisie Louis (L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, walks past sugar cane with his granddaughter Maxileidy, in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
2 / 14
<p>Altagracia Jose (L) and her husband Josecito Fria (C), both of them born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, have a meal with their daughter Gloria (R) and granddaughter Abril (2nd L), outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Altagracia Jose (L) and her husband Josecito Fria (C), both of them born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, have a meal with their daughter Gloria (R) and granddaughter Abril (2nd L), outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Altagracia Jose (L) and her husband Josecito Fria (C), both of them born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, have a meal with their daughter Gloria (R) and granddaughter Abril (2nd L), outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
3 / 14
<p>Sentilia Igsema (2nd R, seated), born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, poses with four generations of her family outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Sentilia Igsema (2nd R, seated), born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, poses with four generations of her family outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Sentilia Igsema (2nd R, seated), born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, poses with four generations of her family outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
4 / 14
<p>Otilia Ovilsen (L), whose grandmother is a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic, rides a motorbike past her father on horseback, outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Otilia Ovilsen (L), whose grandmother is a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic, rides a motorbike past her father on horseback, outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Otilia Ovilsen (L), whose grandmother is a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic, rides a motorbike past her father on horseback, outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
5 / 14
<p>Sentilia Igsema, born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, shows her Dominican identity card outside her home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. Two weeks ago the country's Constitutional Court issued a controversial decision effectively stripping families of Haitian immigrants like Igesma's of their Dominican nationality. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Sentilia Igsema, born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, shows her Dominican identity card outside her home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. Two weeks ago the country's Constitutional Court...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Sentilia Igsema, born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, shows her Dominican identity card outside her home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. Two weeks ago the country's Constitutional Court issued a controversial decision effectively stripping families of Haitian immigrants like Igesma's of their Dominican nationality. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
6 / 14
<p>Keiser Igsema, whose great grandmother was born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, takes a bath outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Keiser Igsema, whose great grandmother was born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, takes a bath outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Keiser Igsema, whose great grandmother was born in 1930 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, takes a bath outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
7 / 14
<p>Farmer Leguisie Louis (top), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, stands in the door to his home with his granddaughter Maxileidy, in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Farmer Leguisie Louis (top), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, stands in the door to his home with his granddaughter Maxileidy, in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Farmer Leguisie Louis (top), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, stands in the door to his home with his granddaughter Maxileidy, in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
8 / 14
<p>Farmer Leguisie Louis (top with hat), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, and his wife Virgilia Vicil (L), born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian parents in 1952, pose with three generations of their family that include their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, outside their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Farmer Leguisie Louis (top with hat), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, and his wife Virgilia Vicil (L), born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian parents in 1952, pose with three generations of their family that include...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Farmer Leguisie Louis (top with hat), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1959, and his wife Virgilia Vicil (L), born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian parents in 1952, pose with three generations of their family that include their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, outside their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
9 / 14
<p>Felicita Ovilsen (L), born to a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic, stands near her husband Pedro Santana outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Felicita Ovilsen (L), born to a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic, stands near her husband Pedro Santana outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Felicita Ovilsen (L), born to a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic, stands near her husband Pedro Santana outside their home in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
10 / 14
<p>Virgilia Vicil (L), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, prepares breakfast with her great-grandchildren Maxileidy (top, R) and Meison at their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Virgilia Vicil (L), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, prepares breakfast with her great-grandchildren Maxileidy (top, R) and Meison at their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013....more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Virgilia Vicil (L), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, prepares breakfast with her great-grandchildren Maxileidy (top, R) and Meison at their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
11 / 14
<p>Virgilia Vicil (L), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, sits with her granddaughter Maxileidy in their kitchen in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Virgilia Vicil (L), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, sits with her granddaughter Maxileidy in their kitchen in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Virgilia Vicil (L), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, sits with her granddaughter Maxileidy in their kitchen in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
12 / 14
<p>Maxileidy Louis, whose Haitian-born grandfather immigrated to the Dominican Republic in 1950, watches cornmeal cook for breakfast at her family's home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Maxileidy Louis, whose Haitian-born grandfather immigrated to the Dominican Republic in 1950, watches cornmeal cook for breakfast at her family's home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Maxileidy Louis, whose Haitian-born grandfather immigrated to the Dominican Republic in 1950, watches cornmeal cook for breakfast at her family's home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
13 / 14
<p>Virgilia Vicil (R), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, prepares breakfast with her great-granddaughter Maxileidy at their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Virgilia Vicil (R), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, prepares breakfast with her great-granddaughter Maxileidy at their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Virgilia Vicil (R), who was born in 1952 in the Dominican Republic to Haitian immigrants, prepares breakfast with her great-granddaughter Maxileidy at their home in La Loma, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Next Slideshows

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Images from the annual haj pilgrimage.

17 Oct 2013
Festival of Light

Festival of Light

Landmarks and tourist spots are illuminated in Berlin for the Festival of Light.

15 Oct 2013
Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Devotees celebrate an annual vegetarian festival in Thailand with face piercings.

12 Oct 2013
Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

A day with the first Tibetan Buddhist Monk of Mexican nationality.

11 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures