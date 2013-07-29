Staying cool
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage. REUTERS/Stringer
Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
