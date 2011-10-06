Edition:
Steve Jobs: 1955 - 2011

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs is shown at a press conference at the first international NEXTWORLD Expo in San Francisco January 22, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs is seen in a January 1997 file photo, rejoining Apple after the computer company purchased his NeXT software firm. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York on July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs speaks during a special event in Tokyo August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs sits next to the new Apple iPod Hi-Fi which he introduced at an event for press and industry analysts at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs looks at the crowds at the grand opening of the new Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York May 19, 2006. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs talks to the media during the introduction of Apple's iPhone in Berlin September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Maria Shriver (L) kisses Steve Jobs, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., after being inducted into the California Hall of Fame in Sacramento, California, December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs holds Apple's new Macbook Air notebook computer as he delivers his keynote address during the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs gives his keynote address at the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs displays a redesigned iPod Nano at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs makes a joke about his blood pressure after introducing the new laptop at a news conference in Cupertino, California, October 14, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs takes the stage at a special event in San Francisco September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs walks through the crowd after a special event in San Francisco September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs arrives with the team from the best picture nominate film "Up" at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs is shown in this combination photograph dating (top row L to R) 2000, 2003, 2005,(bottom row L to R) 2006, 2008 and 2009. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs is pictured with an image of server farm in Maiden, North Carolina as discusses the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs gives a wave at the conclusion of the launch of the iPad 2 on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs smiles after the Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs appears on stage during a news conference at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Steve Jobs stands beneath a photograph of him and Apple-co founder Steve Wozniak from the early days of Apple during the launch of Apple's new iPad tablet computing device in San Francisco, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Steve Jobs: 1955 - 2011

