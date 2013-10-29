Still lifes from Sandy

Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be returned to nature, initiated on February 2013 a voluntary $400 million buyback program for some 418 homes in the low-lying neighborhood situated between salt marshes and the Atlantic Ocean that was devastated by surging floodwaters in the historic October 29, 2012 hurricane. As demolition begins, homes in Oakwood beach now lay mostly vacant and abandoned as the modest ocean-side neighborhood which now resembles a ghost town is set to all but disappear. REUTERS/Mike Segar