Still lifes from Sandy
Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be returned to nature, initiated on February 2013 a voluntary $400 million buyback program for some 418 homes in the low-lying neighborhood situated between salt marshes and the Atlantic Ocean that was devastated by surging floodwaters in the historic October 29, 2012 hurricane. As demolition begins, homes in Oakwood beach now lay mostly vacant and abandoned as the modest ocean-side neighborhood which now resembles a ghost town is set to all but disappear. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A tyre swing hangs from a tree where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A vehicle abandoned and destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sits in a yard overgrown with weeds and brush in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An abandoned home destroyed Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of tattered notices posted on the front door of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is enveloped in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The remains of a swimming pool sits next to where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Homes destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sit vacant in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Weeds and brush overtake a property destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ship's wheel decoration stands in the overgrown yard of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar )
A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A "No Trespassing" sign sits where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A tattered U.S. flag hangs from the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An overgrown walkway leads to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tape still hangs on a window inside a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dumpster sits behind a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy that was being emptied in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A U.S. flag hangs on a piece of fencing where a house once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A U.S. flag hangs in the overgrown side yard of a vacant home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The entrance to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is covered in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items scattered by Superstorm Sandy sit amid the overgrowth of a vacant and destroyed home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Heavy equipment works on the demolition of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boarded window on the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marsh grass grows high in the Superstorm Sandy ravaged Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
