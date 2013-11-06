Edition:
Stolen Nazi paintings found

<p>A combination of two formerly unknown paintings by German artist Otto Dix which were among a chance discovery of 1,500 artworks in a Munich flat owned by Cornelius Gurlitt, the reclusive elderly son of war-time art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, who was authorized by Hitler&rsquo;s propagandist minister Joseph Goebbels to sell art the Nazis stole. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A general view of the apartment building in Munich. The vast collection of modern art branded 'degenerate' and seized by the Nazis, which included works by Picasso, Matisse and Chagall, was discovered in a Munich flat among stacks of rotting groceries. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A painting of Italian artist Antonio Canaletto. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A painting by German artist Max Liebermann 'Zwei Reiter am Strande' ("Two Horsemen at the Beach"). REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A painting by French artist Gustave Courbet 'Village Girl with Goat'. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A formerly unknown painting of French artist Marc Chagall. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A painting of French artist Henri Matisse 'Sitting Woman'. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A painting by German artist Carl Spitzweg 'Musizierendes Paar' ('Pair Making Music'). REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A painting by German artist Franz Marc 'Pferde in Landschaft' ('Horses in Landscape'). REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>A formerly unknown picture by German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner entitled "Melancholic Girl. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>The house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt is pictured in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>The entrance of the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt is pictured in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>The entrance of the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>The name plate on the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

