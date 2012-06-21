Edition:
Stonehenge solstice

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveller dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveller dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler looks up between the stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler looks up between the stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Revelers blow horns during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Revelers blow horns during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler plays a flute between stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler plays a flute between stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler prays during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012.

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A reveler prays during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Stonehenge solstice

