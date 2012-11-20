Stories from Sandy

Lisa Perez and her next door neighbor Edward Perez pose for a photograph next to a tree that both were separately swept into by rushing storm surge waters when Hurricane Sandy struck their neighborhood of Oakwood Beach. Lisa, a Filipino American who lives in a single story home, was raised 8 feet above the ground with her daughter January Nuzzo, her one-month-old grandson Lucas and son-in law Michael Nuzzo, a New York City police officer who was on duty during the storm. As sea water raced towards their home as Sandy made landfall they rushed to evacuate, Lisa tried first moving her car to higher ground and while attempting to get back to her daughter, granddaughter and dog though raging waters was swept backwards. "The water was like a river, I felt myself drowning and was screaming to my daughter,.. if i die, just stay there!" Next door neighbor Eddie Perez at the same moment was also swept into the water trying to escape his home. Eddie yelled at Lisa, now holding on to a log "go for the tree". The two climbed above the water into the tree, spending close to two hours at the height of the storm, unable to move and in danger of dying of hypothermia until a boat, swept into the street that other neighbors had now climbed into to escape drifted past. The two clambered aboard and the storm swept them inland to where the two were able to reach dry ground and shelter. January and her one-month-old and their dog were able to survive standing in waist deep water inside the house some 12 feet above sea level for the next 8 hours changing her baby on a floating mattress to keep her dry and holding her dog until she was rescued by first responders at 5am. REUTERS/Mike Segar