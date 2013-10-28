Storm batters Europe
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man helps a woman to cross a square during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man helps a woman to cross a square during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A tree that fell on and killed a woman along a street, lies on a car next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A tree that fell on and killed a woman along a street, lies on a car next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A houseboat sunk by a fallen tree is seen in a canal along the Jacob van Lennepkade street in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A houseboat sunk by a fallen tree is seen in a canal along the Jacob van Lennepkade street in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pedestrians try to protect themselves with umbrellas during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Pedestrians try to protect themselves with umbrellas during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Emergency services work at the scene of a fallen tree at Bath Road in Hounslow, west London, October 28, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emergency services work at the scene of a fallen tree at Bath Road in Hounslow, west London, October 28, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tree that fell on and killed a woman is seen next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28,2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A tree that fell on and killed a woman is seen next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28,2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Workers clear a fallen tree from a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Workers clear a fallen tree from a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People watch as waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl in south Wales, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
People watch as waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl in south Wales, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Residents look at a fallen tree in a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Residents look at a fallen tree in a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A collapsed crane lies on the roof of the Cabinet Office in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A collapsed crane lies on the roof of the Cabinet Office in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The captain of a tour boat holds on to a pole to avoid a collision with a tree that fell into the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The captain of a tour boat holds on to a pole to avoid a collision with a tree that fell into the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A cyclist carries his bicycle over a fallen tree in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A cyclist carries his bicycle over a fallen tree in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Women run after a suitcase during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women run after a suitcase during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man walks alongside a yacht washed up on the beach after storms battered Brighton in south east England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man walks alongside a yacht washed up on the beach after storms battered Brighton in south east England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
War zone prosthetics
A center in the Syrian capital produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water reservoirs, and offer...
Plight of Fukushima workers
Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...
Mystery of the Roma girl
Police search for the biological parents of a four-year-old blonde girl, found living with a Roma couple in Greece.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.