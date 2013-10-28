Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 28, 2013 | 11:40pm GMT

Storm batters Europe

<p>Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 28, 2013

Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
1 / 20
<p>A man helps a woman to cross a square during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A man helps a woman to cross a square during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, October 28, 2013

A man helps a woman to cross a square during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
2 / 20
<p>A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, October 28, 2013

A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
3 / 20
<p>A tree that fell on and killed a woman along a street, lies on a car next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

A tree that fell on and killed a woman along a street, lies on a car next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Monday, October 28, 2013

A tree that fell on and killed a woman along a street, lies on a car next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
4 / 20
<p>A houseboat sunk by a fallen tree is seen in a canal along the Jacob van Lennepkade street in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

A houseboat sunk by a fallen tree is seen in a canal along the Jacob van Lennepkade street in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Monday, October 28, 2013

A houseboat sunk by a fallen tree is seen in a canal along the Jacob van Lennepkade street in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
5 / 20
<p>The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 28, 2013

The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 20
<p>Pedestrians try to protect themselves with umbrellas during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Pedestrians try to protect themselves with umbrellas during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, October 28, 2013

Pedestrians try to protect themselves with umbrellas during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
7 / 20
<p>Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, October 28, 2013

Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
8 / 20
<p>Emergency services work at the scene of a fallen tree at Bath Road in Hounslow, west London, October 28, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Emergency services work at the scene of a fallen tree at Bath Road in Hounslow, west London, October 28, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, October 28, 2013

Emergency services work at the scene of a fallen tree at Bath Road in Hounslow, west London, October 28, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 20
<p>A tree that fell on and killed a woman is seen next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28,2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

A tree that fell on and killed a woman is seen next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28,2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Monday, October 28, 2013

A tree that fell on and killed a woman is seen next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28,2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
10 / 20
<p>Workers clear a fallen tree from a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers clear a fallen tree from a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, October 28, 2013

Workers clear a fallen tree from a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 20
<p>People watch as waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl in south Wales, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

People watch as waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl in south Wales, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Monday, October 28, 2013

People watch as waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl in south Wales, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
12 / 20
<p>Residents look at a fallen tree in a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Residents look at a fallen tree in a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, October 28, 2013

Residents look at a fallen tree in a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
13 / 20
<p>A collapsed crane lies on the roof of the Cabinet Office in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A collapsed crane lies on the roof of the Cabinet Office in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, October 28, 2013

A collapsed crane lies on the roof of the Cabinet Office in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 20
<p>A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 28, 2013

A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 20
<p>The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 28, 2013

The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 20
<p>The captain of a tour boat holds on to a pole to avoid a collision with a tree that fell into the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The captain of a tour boat holds on to a pole to avoid a collision with a tree that fell into the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Monday, October 28, 2013

The captain of a tour boat holds on to a pole to avoid a collision with a tree that fell into the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
17 / 20
<p>A cyclist carries his bicycle over a fallen tree in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A cyclist carries his bicycle over a fallen tree in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, October 28, 2013

A cyclist carries his bicycle over a fallen tree in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
18 / 20
<p>Women run after a suitcase during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Women run after a suitcase during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, October 28, 2013

Women run after a suitcase during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man walks alongside a yacht washed up on the beach after storms battered Brighton in south east England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A man walks alongside a yacht washed up on the beach after storms battered Brighton in south east England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 28, 2013

A man walks alongside a yacht washed up on the beach after storms battered Brighton in south east England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Oct 2013
War zone prosthetics

War zone prosthetics

A center in the Syrian capital produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water reservoirs, and offer...

25 Oct 2013
Plight of Fukushima workers

Plight of Fukushima workers

Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...

25 Oct 2013
Mystery of the Roma girl

Mystery of the Roma girl

Police search for the biological parents of a four-year-old blonde girl, found living with a Roma couple in Greece.

24 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures