Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 8, 2015 | 2:55pm GMT

Storm Desmond hits Britain

The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. Severe flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power for a second day. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Flood-damaged contents are removed from houses on Warwick Road in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record heavy rainfall. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Rosaline Notman stands in the kitchen of her flood-damaged home on Warwick Road in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record heavy rainfall. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Flood-damaged contents are removed from a house on Petteril Terrace in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record heavy rainfall. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Flood-damaged contents are removed from the house of Rosaline Notman on Warwick Road in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record heavy rainfall. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A soldier carries a woman from a flooded house on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Rescue workers evacuate local residents by boat from a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man pours a pail of water from a flooded property on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A car is submerged under flood waters in the city centre of Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A man talks on a mobile phone as he stands in the doorway of a flooded house on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Residents carry their belongings through flood waters in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Local residents canoe through flood water as they help to rescue people on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Rescue workers remove an elderly man from a flooded house on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. British police have declared a major incident in northern England after prolonged heavy rain caused widespread flooding and forced emergency services to evacuate residents from their homes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A woman walks down a street covered in mud and debris after floodwaters sudsided in Cockermouth, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Residents wade through flood waters in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Rescue workers escort a local man along a makeshift pontoon through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Residents carry their belongings as they walk along a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man cleans floodwater from a business in in Cockermouth, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Houses in city centre are submerged under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A local man wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Residents move their belongings through flood waters in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Rescue workers pull a boat along a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Rescue workers are seen helping locals during flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Rescue workers remove local residents by boat from a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
