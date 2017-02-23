Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 23, 2017 | 6:20pm GMT

Storm Doris slams Britain

A fallen tree brought down by high winds from Storm Doris lies across a main road in Isleworth in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
People struggle with a buggy as they cross a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
The sea whips up as Storm Doris blows into Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
People struggle against the wind as Storm Doris blows into Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A fallen tree brought down by high winds from Storm Doris lies across a main road in Isleworth in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
