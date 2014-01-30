Storm in the South

Traffic is stalled on I-459 North into Birmingham, Alabama January 29, 2014 after a snow and ice storm stranded commuters on the interstates and local roads. At least five deaths in Alabama were blamed on the weather. In Birmingham, authorities said a lack of warning about the treacherous roads led to thousands being stuck on roads, in shelters and in schools, with snow clearing vehicles having been initially directed south of the city, where the icy conditions were expected to hit. The roads and Interstates there had begun to clear later Wednesday morning in Birmingham, with no injuries reported and no additional stranded motorists, police said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)