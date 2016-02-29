Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 29, 2016 | 5:45pm GMT

Storming the border

A girl cries as she flees clashes during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece on Monday, tearing down a gate as frustrations boiled over at restrictions imposed on people moving through the Balkans. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants flee tear gas fire by the Macedonian police, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to break a Greek police cordon in order to approach the border fence near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A boy reacts from tear gas fired by the Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to break a Greek police cordon in order to approach the border fence near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A refugee sleeps next to debris at a makeshift camp set up by stranded refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Clothes are laid to dry on a tent provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at a makeshift camp near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A baby cries during a protest by stranded refugees near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Stranded wheelchair-bound Zhino Hasan, 17, is seen in front of the closed Idomeni border gate, hoping that Macedonia would relent and allow her and her family to resume their northward trek through the Balkans to Germany February 26, 2016. Her father, Sarkawt, wheeled her there at daybreak on Friday, hoping to get a headstart in the queue whenever the border Greece shares with Macedonia in the small community of Idomeni reopens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants lift a wheelchair-bound boy during a protest near the Greek village of Idomeni February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A makeshift tent housing stranded refugees is seen on a field next to the Greek-Macedonian border near Idomeni February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A refugee collapses during a protest by stranded refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near Idomeni, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A stranded refugee lifts his child in front of a fence as he and hundreds of others take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near Idomeni February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
